Trending stories: Clippers, Mike James, Johnny Bach and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
October 30 08:46 AM
Zach Lowe talks to Blake Griffin, Doc Rivers and Steve Ballmer about the way forward for a franchise in transition.
Five takeaways from Heat-T’Wolves: This loss hurts, but there are positives to take – via miamiherald.com
October 30 10:52 PM
The Heat lost its third consecutive game and fell to 2-4. But there were plenty of encouraging signs even in this tough defeat.
Postgame Wrap: Spurs shooting woes continue in loss to Celtics – San Antonio Express-News – via mysanantonio.com
October 31 12:12 AM
Irving leads Boston’s rout of reeling Spurs – via expressnews.com
October 30 11:56 PM
Irving racked up 24 points and six assists in 30 minutes, barely playing in the fourth quarter as the Celtics snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Spurs that dated to March 2011.
Malcolm Bernard is well prepared for his rookie year in the G League – via 2ways10days.com
October 30 09:28 AM
Xavier alum ready to begin professional career with Grand Rapids Drive.
The Warriors’ ‘Hamptons Five’ lineup has actually been their worst lineup so far – via cbssports.com
October 30 06:24 PM
Should Golden State be concerned about its best lineup’s poor start?
Jeff Hornacek made hard decisions narrowing Knicks rotation – via nypost.com
October 30 11:48 AM
CLEVELAND – In this season of supposed development, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek has admitted to the tough task of figuring out a rotation with a roster made up of comparable players. Hornacek played…
Coach Johnny Bach was a rarity in the NBA – via nba.com
October 30 11:36 AM
Great coaching is more than winning; it’s also about educating, guiding, passing on values. It’s helping to develop the individual not just as a player, but as a productive member of society. It’s pursuing success, but not at the expense of morality, justice and ethics. It’s, of course, about achieving excellence, but also with sacrifice and respect. Which does lead to the ultimate goals.
Shaun Livingston to Devin Harris: We’re here for you – via mercurynews.com
October 30 09:34 PM
Warriors guard Shaun Livingston was not with the team during its 120-117 win against the Wizards Friday night.
However, the cause of the absence wasn’t an injury or a disciplinary action, …
Lakers Practice Notes & Video: Lonzo Ball’s Early Leadership Signs – via lakersnation.com
October 30 06:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball is showing signs of leadership after taking the blame for their loss to the Jazz, and Luke Walton appreciates Lonzo’s honesty.
Exclusive: Glen Taylor reflects on time as NBA chairman – via theathletic.com
October 30 07:38 PM
Editor’s note: The Athletic sat down recently with Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor for a…
NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies take the top spot as Cavs, Warriors face reality checks – via cbssports.com
October 30 10:25 AM
Meanwhile, the Magic and Pistons are turning the East upside down
From Grant to Gucci: The unlikely rise of Phoenix Suns’ Mike James – via oregonlive.com
October 30 06:15 PM
Portland-native Mike James is in the middle of an incredible journey from basketball afterthought to NBA starting point guard.
