Celtics' Brad Stevens confirmed Gordon Hayward is helping the coaches

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens says star forward Gordon Hayward has helped the staff since being sidelined with his gruesome injury.

Coach Stevens tells me Gordon Hayward will rejoin the team and be given the lead on video projects throughout his rehab process. #MILvsBOS — Kristen Ledlow (@KristenLedlow) October 27, 2017

According to recent reports, Hayward has already helped Stevens (via Boston Sports Journal):

“The team has said publicly that it does not expect him to return to the floor this year, but Stevens indicated last week that he is planning on keeping Hayward engaged with the team by having him assist the coaching staff with scouting reports for opponents. It appears that process has begun already during the C’s five-game winning streak, as Stevens credited the injured wing for helping the team prepare for the Bucks and Spurs over the last week.”

