DeMarcus Cousins is dominating as a distributor and 3-point shooter

New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins, already one of the most dominant centers in the league, has added new dimensions to his game.

DeMarcus Cousins (5.9) is averaging more assists than Kyrie Irving (5.7) & more 3-point attempts (7.3) than Kevin Durant (6.4) — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) November 1, 2017

Rajon Rondo, who was expected to start at point guard for the Pelicans, is out with an injury. As such, Cousins and combo guard Jrue Holiday have found roles as lead distributors for the team. Though still early, Cousins is currently averaging more assists per game than star point guards like Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.

According to NBA.com, his 26.1 percent assist rate is higher than all starting big men in the league. It’s nearly identical to the 26.2 percent assist rate that he recorded last season, which was the second-best among centers who were starters.

While his assist rating has always been among the best at his position, it has jumped from 17.3 percent while with the Kings to 22.7 percent now on the Pelicans.

Example of DeMarcus Cousins' gravity. Runs a pick-and-pop with Jameer Nelson, drains 3-pointer when nobody closes out. pic.twitter.com/WuBRooWerb — Scott Rafferty (@crabdribbles) October 23, 2017

During his first five years in the league, his three-point attempt rate was never more than 2.1 percent. Since he started playing for New Orleans, however, that rate is now at 32.2 percent.

This season, he is shooting a whopping 7.3 three-point attempts per game. That’s more than big men known for an outside shot such as Kevin Love (5.6), Kristaps Porzingis (5.5) as well as sharpshooters like Carmelo Anthony (7.0) and Kevin Durant (6.4).

He is currently the second-most efficient player in the league, trailing only early MVP-favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he keeps up his stellar play as an assist-machine and three-point shooter, expect his name mentioned in conversations as the league’s Most Valuable Player as well.