Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Halloween costumes and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 31 09:33 AM
Don’t have a costume yet? Look no further

October 31 08:08 PM
Bucks coach Jason Kidd said Russell Westbrook’s relentless and aggressive style on the court is akin to boxing legend Mike Tyson. The future Hall of Fame point guard also said Westbrook is “the best in the game.”

October 31 09:45 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has quickly assumed the role of franchise player, and Frank Ntilikina, the rookie guard, is showing flashes of real talent.

October 31 04:31 PM
Coach Tyronn Lue said his players, from LeBron James on down, needed to get in better shape. He said the new players like Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder should be more assertive. And on defense, the Cavs need to get back after a missed shot.

October 31 07:14 PM
That’s exactly what McDonough should say, but know he wants to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

October 31 03:34 PM
Brandon Paul, the Spurs’ 26-year-old rookie, has made a quick fan of Gregg Popovich

October 31 04:49 PM
Lack of consistent shooting and poor communications hound the Spurs as they head home to face the Warriors.

October 31 01:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra offers vague update on Hassan Whiteside’s standing with knee injury as Miami Heat prepare for Chicago Bulls.

October 31 11:47 AM
Plus, Terry Rozier is bringing the pain on defense for the Boston Celtics

October 31 09:25 AM
When you have an iconic dunk on the grandest stage, people tend to focus on it heavily, but Dee Brown has done plenty since the “no look…

October 31 01:09 PM
Kristaps Porzingis posted workout snippets with regularity in June and July.

