Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Halloween costumes and more

Kidd says Westbrook is the Mike Tyson of hoops – via espn.com October 31 08:08 PM Bucks coach Jason Kidd said Russell Westbrook's relentless and aggressive style on the court is akin to boxing legend Mike Tyson. The future Hall of Fame point guard also said Westbrook is "the best in the game."

Tyronn Lue, Cavaliers address myriad issues plaguing them in pre-practice chat – via cleveland.com October 31 04:31 PM Coach Tyronn Lue said his players, from LeBron James on down, needed to get in better shape. He said the new players like Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder should be more assertive. And on defense, the Cavs need to get back after a missed shot.