Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Halloween costumes and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Last-minute Halloween couples costume ideas only true NBA fans will understand – via cbssports.com
October 31 09:33 AM
Don’t have a costume yet? Look no further
Kidd says Westbrook is the Mike Tyson of hoops – via espn.com
October 31 08:08 PM
Bucks coach Jason Kidd said Russell Westbrook’s relentless and aggressive style on the court is akin to boxing legend Mike Tyson. The future Hall of Fame point guard also said Westbrook is “the best in the game.”
Carmelo Anthony Is Gone, and Perhaps the Knicks Don’t Miss Him – via nytimes.com
October 31 09:45 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has quickly assumed the role of franchise player, and Frank Ntilikina, the rookie guard, is showing flashes of real talent.
Tyronn Lue, Cavaliers address myriad issues plaguing them in pre-practice chat – via cleveland.com
October 31 04:31 PM
Coach Tyronn Lue said his players, from LeBron James on down, needed to get in better shape. He said the new players like Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder should be more assertive. And on defense, the Cavs need to get back after a missed shot.
Suns GM Ryan McDonough says no timetable for Eric Bledsoe trade – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 31 07:14 PM
That’s exactly what McDonough should say, but know he wants to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
Spurs notebook: Rookie guard Paul turning heads – via expressnews.com
October 31 03:34 PM
Brandon Paul, the Spurs’ 26-year-old rookie, has made a quick fan of Gregg Popovich
Spurs know the answers they need to end losing streak – via expressnews.com
October 31 04:49 PM
Lack of consistent shooting and poor communications hound the Spurs as they head home to face the Warriors.
Spoelstra says Whiteside works, but declines to say to what degree – via sun-sentinel.com
October 31 01:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra offers vague update on Hassan Whiteside’s standing with knee injury as Miami Heat prepare for Chicago Bulls.
Three guards making an early leap: Oladipo boosting Pacers; Nets rolling with Russell – via cbssports.com
October 31 11:47 AM
Plus, Terry Rozier is bringing the pain on defense for the Boston Celtics
Dee Brown is excited and ready for his newest challenge as a G League GM – via 2ways10days.com
October 31 09:25 AM
When you have an iconic dunk on the grandest stage, people tend to focus on it heavily, but Dee Brown has done plenty since the “no look…
Offseason strength work takes Kristaps Porzingis to new heights – via nydailynews.com
October 31 01:09 PM
Kristaps Porzingis posted workout snippets with regularity in June and July.
