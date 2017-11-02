Ben Simmons has a better rebound rate than most traditional big men

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons grabbed 13 rebounds during a victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, a sign of what’s to come.

Ben Simmons will have a highlight reel unlike any point guard we've ever seen. So big, so powerful … Just had a ridiculous putback dunk. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 29, 2017

For rookies, Simmons is unparalleled. He leads all first-year players in points per game, assists per game, rebounds per game, minutes per game and also ranks second in steals per game.

The 6-foot-10 point forward has a unique blend of size and speed for his frame and his hustle is unmatched. Damian Lillard is the only player who has recovered more loose balls this season.

His impact has been immediately noticed in Philadelphia. Last year, only three teams had fewer rebounds per 100 possessions than the Sixers. This season, with his addition and a healthy Joel Embiid, the team has improved their rate to a Top 10 team in total boards.

Ben Simmons is the first player since Scottie Pippen to average 18/9/7 thru the first 7 games of a season https://t.co/LOdxf4qBo1 pic.twitter.com/q21Keex50v — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) October 31, 2017

Simmons has played a pivotal role in this development. His defensive rebound rate (22.3 percent) is currently better than traditional big men including Blake Griffin (22.0 percent), Paul Millsap (19.2 percent) and LaMarcus Aldridge (16.7 percent).

According to Cleaning The Glass, only five percent of forwards in the league have a better offensive rebound rate so far this season. He ranks top-five in total offensive rebounds among starting forwards, via NBA.com.

It’s a small sample size but Simmons, who recorded 13.5 rebounds per 40 minutes in college, is another undeniably awesome young star in the NBA.