Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie is happy the Astros trusted the process

Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve is a first-time World Series champion. In a postgame interview, he opened up about the victory.

"This year in Spring Training, I felt something in the locker room." – @JoseAltuve27 on the chemistry of the #WorldSeries Champion @Astros. pic.twitter.com/Vk0QQOQ2WY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 2, 2017

The Venezuelan-born athlete spoke about the way his team has improved since he came into the league (via MLB Network):

“I believe in the process. I believe in what Jeff Luhnow and Jim Crane used to [tell] me, like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna win one day. We’re gonna become a really good team.’ So I was like, OK, now I want to get better every single day to be part of that team when they become good.”

The tribute uses similar language to the catchphrase (“Trust The Process”) that was coined by former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie.

I love it when a plan comes together.https://t.co/JVEq8ScDGC — Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) November 2, 2017

After the game, Hinkie tweeted about Houston’s impressive win. Much like Altuve said, his team had a mission and eventually accomplished their goal.

Even though Hinkie is no longer with the team, players that he helped draft like Joel Embiid are still using his slogan today as the franchise continues to improve.

On the same night that the Astros won their first World Series title, the Sixers became a .500 team for the first time since November 2013.