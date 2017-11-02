Pelicans have continued to show interest in Pistons' Reggie Jackson

Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson, long the subject of various trade rumors, was again linked to the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday.

Pelicans were third team in Eric Bledsoe-to-Detroit talks, sources tell SI. Full details of now "dead" trade here: https://t.co/DUN9RKi0QE — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 2, 2017

According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Suns received an offer to trade Eric Bledsoe for Alexis Ajinca, Omer Asik as well as a first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018 and the Pistons in 2019. The Pistons would have received Jackson in the deal.

This is not the first time that Jackson has been rumored to the Pelicans (via SI.com):

“New Orleans has long been in pursuit of Jackson, as the team made a series of intel calls regarding the point guard before last February’s trade deadline.”

Four months ago, Basketball Insiders learned that New Orleans and Detroit discussed a deal to send Jackson to the Pelicans for Ajinca and E’Twaun Moore.

Even though New Orleans re-signed Jrue Holiday and also picked up Rajon Rondo during the offseason, their depth in the backcourt has remained weak. They recently signed league veteran Jameer Nelson, so it’s interesting to see they were back and interested in Jackson.

League source said Pelicans, while weighing numerous options, had internally mulled offering a trade package for Reggie Jackson. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 6, 2017

ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted the Pelicans “kicked the tires” in February 2017, though he wrote that nothing ever got serious.

New Orleans assistant coach Darren Erman was the Director of NBA Scouting for the Celtics during the 2014-15 season. Boston was linked to Jackson during the trade deadline, according to reports.

This would have been a great opportunity for the Pelicans to shed two of their worst contracts while also gaining a player they’ve long coveted.