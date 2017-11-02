Pistons offered Reggie Jackson, 1st-round pick for Suns' Eric Bledsoe

One potential destination for disgruntled Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe is the Detroit Pistons, according to recent reports.

Pistons offered a package including Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick to the Suns for Eric Bledsoe, a league source told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 2, 2017

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports that the Suns were offered Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick for Bledsoe.

League insider Marc Stein reported that the two sides may agree to a deal depending on what other assets were included with Jackson (via New York Times):

“League sources say Detroit should be added to the list of teams showing interest in Eric Bledsoe, but any deal would surely depend on what the Pistons would attach to Reggie Jackson to sell the Suns on doing such a swap.”

It’s unclear if the first-round pick would be enough to make an agreeable deal.

Phoenix can counter to ask for young players like Henry Ellenson, Luke Kennard or Stanley Johnson to work with the available cap space, though none of those options seem particularly likely.

Even though the aforementioned deal of Jackson and a first-round pick would work within the salary cap, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds a third team may be added to the mix to take on Jackson, whose value was down last year.

The Suns prefer a third team to take on Reggie Jackson in any potential Eric Bledsoe deal with the Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 2, 2017

During the offseason, the Pistons reportedly discussed a trade of Jackson to the New Orleans Pelicans for E’Twaun Moore and Alexis Ajinca. Detroit was “aggressively shopping” Jackson last season.

Other teams that were linked include the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic. The Lakers also expressed interest in Jackson before Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over their front office.

Rob Hennigan, the assistant general manager of the Thunder, reportedly loves Jackson. It’s doubtful the team would want him back on their team, especially in a bench role behind Russell Westbrook — who has previously spoken negatively about his former teammate.

Since they fired Earl Watson/banned Eric Bledsoe, the 3-1 Phoenix Suns are 8th in Defensive/Net Rating, 1st in Pace, and 30th in AST%. — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) November 1, 2017

Phoenix has played surprisingly well since they sent Bledsoe home and fired former head coach CJ Watson.

Especially considering the Suns could wait a month and a half to make a move so that players who were signed in the offseason can become available, don’t expect them to rush into a trade just because there’s a suitor.