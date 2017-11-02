Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor's buyout request, Patrick Ewing, Hassan Whiteside and more

Patrick Ewing has the floor – via espn.com November 01 09:35 AM Georgetown’s favorite son now leads the program he put on the map, bringing a wealth of experience — though none of it as a head coach — and high hopes of restoring the Hoyas to prominence. Shares

At Age 67, Dr. J Is Going Back to the Beginning – via nytimes.com November 01 08:28 PM Julius Erving will be at the Nassau Coliseum this weekend, where he was once a sensation with the A.B.A.'s New York Nets. Now, the G League Nets will honor him.

Cleveland Cavaliers not acting, looking like Eastern Conference champs – via cleveland.com November 02 12:36 AM Is this where the Cavs are after eight games, clinging to the tiniest morsel of positivity during a 17-blowout loss in a game where they were favored by double figures?

Heat outlasts Bulls in Whiteside's return and snap three-game skid – via miamiherald.com November 01 11:14 PM Hassan Whiteside recorded a double double in the first half in his first game back since the Heat's season opener. But it was Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson off the bench that gave the Heat a spark in the second half.

Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry would support a Gregg Popovich presidential run – via sfchronicle.com November 01 08:47 PM SAN ANTONIO – Count Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry among those who would like to see Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich run for President.

"There's all these jokes about a Popovich presidential run," Kerr said after Warriors practice Wednesday afternoon at AT&T; Center. "I truly would vote him for President. He would make a good president. He actually would. All jokes aside, I'd vote for him …