Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor's buyout request, Patrick Ewing, Hassan Whiteside and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Patrick Ewing has the floor – via espn.com

November 01 09:35 AM
Georgetown’s favorite son now leads the program he put on the map, bringing a wealth of experience — though none of it as a head coach — and high hopes of restoring the Hoyas to prominence.

November 01 04:43 PM
With Kawhi Leonard still in street clothes, this Spurs-Warriors rematch comes with lost luster.

November 01 01:32 PM
“At some point,” the center said, “I have to defend myself, and this is my career.”

November 01 08:28 PM
Julius Erving will be at the Nassau Coliseum this weekend, where he was once a sensation with the A.B.A.’s New York Nets. Now, the G League Nets will honor him.

November 02 12:36 AM
Is this where the Cavs are after eight games, clinging to the tiniest morsel of positivity during a 17-blowout loss in a game where they were favored by double figures?

November 01 11:54 PM
LeBron James just endured the worst four consecutive losses of his career.

November 01 11:14 PM
Hassan Whiteside recorded a double double in the first half in his first game back since the Heat’s season opener. But it was Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson off the bench that gave the Heat a spark in the second half.

November 01 08:47 PM
SAN ANTONIO – Count Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry among those who would like to see Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich run for President.
“There’s all these jokes about a Popovich presidential run,” Kerr said after Warriors practice Wednesday afternoon at AT&T; Center. “I truly would vote him for President. He would make a good president. He actually would. All jokes aside, I’d vote for him …

November 01 09:31 PM
The Cavs have lost four straight and five of six.

November 01 07:13 PM
“Could he sell a few more sneakers if he was in a gigantic market like Boston, Chicago, New York, or LA, maybe. But not as much as if he wins, what matters the most is if he wins. When you win as an athlete that matters the most.”

