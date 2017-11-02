Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor's buyout request, Patrick Ewing, Hassan Whiteside and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Patrick Ewing has the floor – via espn.com
November 01 09:35 AM
Georgetown’s favorite son now leads the program he put on the map, bringing a wealth of experience — though none of it as a head coach — and high hopes of restoring the Hoyas to prominence.
Spurs swear conference finals don’t haunt them – via expressnews.com
November 01 04:43 PM
With Kawhi Leonard still in street clothes, this Spurs-Warriors rematch comes with lost luster.
November 01 01:32 PM
“At some point,” the center said, “I have to defend myself, and this is my career.”
At Age 67, Dr. J Is Going Back to the Beginning – via nytimes.com
November 01 08:28 PM
Julius Erving will be at the Nassau Coliseum this weekend, where he was once a sensation with the A.B.A.’s New York Nets. Now, the G League Nets will honor him.
Cleveland Cavaliers not acting, looking like Eastern Conference champs – via cleveland.com
November 02 12:36 AM
Is this where the Cavs are after eight games, clinging to the tiniest morsel of positivity during a 17-blowout loss in a game where they were favored by double figures?
Cavaliers’ last four losses the worst of LeBron James’ career – via cleveland.com
November 01 11:54 PM
LeBron James just endured the worst four consecutive losses of his career.
Heat outlasts Bulls in Whiteside’s return and snap three-game skid – via miamiherald.com
November 01 11:14 PM
Hassan Whiteside recorded a double double in the first half in his first game back since the Heat’s season opener. But it was Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson off the bench that gave the Heat a spark in the second half.
Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry would support a Gregg Popovich presidential run – via sfchronicle.com
November 01 08:47 PM
SAN ANTONIO – Count Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry among those who would like to see Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich run for President.
“There’s all these jokes about a Popovich presidential run,” Kerr said after Warriors practice Wednesday afternoon at AT&T; Center. “I truly would vote him for President. He would make a good president. He actually would. All jokes aside, I’d vote for him …
What can Cavaliers say now after another blowout loss, 124-107 to Indiana? – via cleveland.com
November 01 09:31 PM
The Cavs have lost four straight and five of six.
Maverick Carter on LeBron James’ future: ‘What matters most is if he wins’ – via cleveland.com
November 01 07:13 PM
“Could he sell a few more sneakers if he was in a gigantic market like Boston, Chicago, New York, or LA, maybe. But not as much as if he wins, what matters the most is if he wins. When you win as an athlete that matters the most.”
