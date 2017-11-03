10 things you may not know about Chris Webber

1. His full name is Mayce Edward Christopher Webber III.

2. He signed a $74.4 million contract as a rookie.

3. In 1999, he released a rap album titles ‘2 Much Drama’ There was even a video for the track ‘Gangsta, Gangsta’.

4. He averaged 21.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 4.4 apg through his first 13 seasons in the NBA Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player ever to accomplish that.

5. He never played with Team USA.

6. He has as many All-NBA Team selections as All-Star appearances.

7. He’s been a guest on Jay Leno, David Letterman and Bill Maher.

8. He doesn’t get along so well with Fab Five teammate Jalen Rose these days.

9. He was part of a potential Atlanta Hawks’ ownership group.

10. He’s still not a Hall of Famer.