Former NBA player Darko Milicic led Serbian cheering section in London

When we most recently heard from Darko Milicic, who was selected at No. 2 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, he was working on a farm in Serbia.

Former NBA player Darko Milicic singing with fellow Red Star fans in London vs Arsenal pic.twitter.com/in7q7edWv4 — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) November 3, 2017

The latest update from Milicic is a video of him in London in a match between Arsenal and his beloved Red Star Belgrade. Milicic was seen leading cheers in the front row of the crowd, rallying visiting fans to support the Serbian club.

Milicic does not watch much basketball now that he is no longer in the league (via ESPN):

“It also isn’t basketball that Darko watches. He actually does not follow the NBA much at all, he says, and he isn’t kidding: I first meet Darko in June, just days after the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers (featuring LeBron) in the NBA Finals. Anyone with even a passing interest in the sport knows about the battles between LeBron and Stephen Curry.”

This update did not surprise basketball reporter Frank Isola. According to Isola, even when he was a player Milicic would prefer to discuss soccer than hoops.