Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't be the same player in L.A. or Miami

Don’t expect Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave his small market to play for the Miami Heat or the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 22-year-old basketball player was challenged by former Lakers star Kobe Bryant to win the MVP Award. Despite the fact that he almost exclusively wears shoes from Bryant, the 6-foot-11 baller is not interested with the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo recently spoke with league insider Marc Stein about his intense focus on the Bucks (via New York Times):

“I’m a low-profile guy. I don’t like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami. I don’t know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities.”

It’s interesting to see he directly mentioned those two teams, especially as the Lakers and the Miami Heat are two of the most-storied franchises in league history.

But according to a recent ESPN profile, he has been described as a “creature of habit” and reluctant to change. He once tweeted that he would “never leave” Milwaukee and has not backed down on this sentiment,

I'll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee till we build the team to a championship level team.. — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 17, 2014

Antetokounmpo seems like the same person he was before his recent rise to one of the most dominant players in the NBA.

For example, in an essay published in 2015, he also reiterated said that he wanted to play in Milwaukee and doesn’t care about the glamour of big cities (via CBS Sports):

“I’m a guy who doesn’t really care about glamour and big markets. I like to be home all day. I get up in the morning, I take a shower and I go to practice. When I’m finished, the only thing that’s on my mind is to go back home and spend time with my family. I usually feel that I prefer to hide from people.”

His tone has not changed in the last few years, recently tweeting that he has loyalty to the Bucks.