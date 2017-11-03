Paul George has been tremendously supportive of injured Gordon Hayward

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George is one of few who understands what injured Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is going through.

Paul George said he texted Gordon Hayward just minutes after his injury — and that GH texted him back while he was still in trainer's room. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) November 3, 2017

George and Hayward were drafted in the same year, play the same position, used to share an agent and have both suffered devastating leg injuries. A longtime friend of Hayward, George reached out right away after he saw the gruesome moment. He has reportedly been “one of the key voices” for Hayward.

In an essay about his experience, Hayward spoke about what it meant for George to be in his corner (via Facebook):

“Paul George contacted me immediately after I got hurt. He was somebody that I was texting back and forth with. I was there with him back when he suffered a similar injury. He knows better than anyone, maybe, exactly what it is I’m going through, and will be going through. I’m thankful that he reached out right away, and that’s he’s someone I can continue to talk to.”

George, who said he got nauseous when he saw what happened to Hayward, recently spoke about how there will be some tough days for the Boston star.

To watch his full comments about Hayward, stream his interview below.