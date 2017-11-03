Trending stories: Warriors' mental rest, Kristaps Porzingis, Bam Adebayo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Warriors trying to ‘fill up the cup’ with mental rest – via espn.com
November 02 06:46 PM
Whether it is tutus, yoga or cleaning the garage, the Warriors are doing whatever they can to keep their minds fresh in what one player called their “hardest year” yet.
Shares
Done with Melo drama, Knicks get Porzingis storm warning – via northjersey.com
November 02 03:06 PM
The Knicks were blindsided by comments from the brother of Kristaps Porzingis, warning the organization to get it’s act together or risk losing the young star.
Shares
Same song: Warriors pull off another comeback on Spurs – via expressnews.com
November 03 12:59 AM
The Spurs’ most recent loss to the Warriors results in a four-game losing streak.
Shares
Heat rookie Bam Adebayo is off to a ‘dunk’tastic start, plus other notes from Denver – via miamiherald.com
November 02 10:44 PM
According to CBS Sports’ Dunk-O-Meter, Adebayo, 20, entered the night Thursday 16th in the league when it came to dunks. Five of his slams have come on alley oops, three are putback slams, and two are just good old-fashioned rim rockers.
Shares
Spurs Notebook: Pop, Kerr trade barbs – via expressnews.com
November 02 09:59 PM
When Steve Kerr dines with Gregg Popovich, Pop always picks up the tab.
Shares
In a lost season, Gordon Hayward vows to remain a vital part of the Celtics – via sports.yahoo.com
November 02 08:22 PM
Facing a long road to recovery from a serious leg injury, the All-Star forward is committed to searching for ways to improve his game and his team.
Shares
Porzingis’ brother: Skipping exit interview was planned – via newsday.com
November 02 04:07 PM
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The agent for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, his brother Janis, took a few verbal shots at the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony in
Shares
November 02 06:54 PM
Finally – finally! – it was time for The Blue Arrow. Jamal Murray glided to the corner, put his hands up and Paul Millsap found him with a pinpoint pass. Murray, the Nuggets starting point guard, lined up the shot, released it quickly and the basketball found the bottom of the net. Arrow time.
Shares
Steward: Warriors getting a challenge playing against their own style – via mercurynews.com
November 02 11:46 AM
Opponents playing smaller, faster and with more movement, and also shooting a ton more 3-pointers.
Shares
Dwyane Wade’s memory of Miami Heat’s fourth Finals calls state of Cavaliers into question – via cleveland.com
November 02 03:02 PM
Dwyane Wade’s memory of how hard it was for the Heat to reach the Finals for a fourth year in a row is either a sobering comparison or a silver lining for a Cavaliers team trying to make its fourth consecutive Finals but looks like a lottery team right now.
Shares
The Spurs need Manu Ginobili as much as NBA fans do – via sbnation.com
November 02 12:54 PM
‘I am Manu. This is what I do.’ And he’s still doing it even today.
Comments