Trending stories: Kelly Oubre, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mark Cuban and more

Cuban: Green owes apology for owner remark – via espn.com
November 03 08:57 PM
Mark Cuban took exception to Warriors forward Draymond Green’s Instagram post about the term “owners” in sports, saying it was wrong for Green “to try to turn it into something that it’s not.”
NBA reviewing Wiz’s Oubre for coat’s message – via espn.com
November 03 07:55 PM
Kelly Oubre’s jacket bearing offensive language on its back that he wore for his arrival to the Wizards’ game Friday night against the visiting Cavaliers has drawn the eye of the NBA.
‘This Is Not Normal’: Markelle Fultz Injury, Reasons Behind It Confound the NBA – via bleacherreport.com
November 03 10:38 AM
Professional basketball players don’t often go on vacation for a few weeks and forget how to shoot. Nor do they have to come out of the lineup and miss weeks at a time with something that may or may not be technically classified as an injury…
John Wall suffers shoulder stinger; availability for Raptors game in doubt – via washingtonpost.com
November 04 12:35 AM
Wizards star went down hard after slamming into Cleveland’s Channing Frye but still finished the game.
The Unspeakable Greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo – via nytimes.com
November 03 08:51 AM
The Bucks’ All-Star isn’t changing the way his position is played. He’s changing the way all the positions are played.
David Lee, Caroline Wozniacki get engaged – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 03 04:00 PM
Check out that rock
Porzingis downplays exit talk: ‘I love New York’ – via espn.com
November 03 07:28 PM
Kristaps Porzingis sought Friday to temper his brother’s comments about the power forward’s future with the Knicks, saying he sees himself in New York for a “long, long time.”
Brook Lopez dominates, but insists it was just another game – via nypost.com
November 04 04:41 AM
LOS ANGELES — Brook Lopez can claim Friday was just another game. But the sight of him going to the floor for a loose ball, the image of him grappling with two defenders simultaneously, the picture…
Thunder squanders 18-point halftime lead in loss to Celtics – via newsok.com
November 04 01:35 AM
NOV 4, 2017 – All preseason, the Thunder talked about its defensive aspirations, the quest to be No. 1 in the NBA.
It’s (very) early, but the potential to be defensively dominant was evident in the Thunder’s 101-94 loss the Celtics on Friday. That potential was also missing for most of the second half of the Thunder’s collapse.
Paul George led the Thunder with 25 points, and his leaning 3-pointer cut Boston’s lead to 97-94 with 38 …
The Way of the Joker – via bleacherreport.com
November 01 02:24 PM
Little brother, Westbrook agitator, horse whisperer, dime-dropper, funnyman: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has completed the come-up, from “awkwardly effective” Euro project to the next great big man. Is this what an NBA superstar looks like right now?
Kristaps Porzingis tries to defuse drama, insists he’s a Knick for the long haul – via northjersey.com
November 03 06:59 PM
Kristaps Porzingis addressed the controversial comments made by his brother and agent, insisting he wants to be in New York for a long time.
Russell: Magic’s criticism ‘ruffled a few feathers’ – via espn.com
November 03 11:38 PM
Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell admitted Friday that it “ruffled a few feathers” when Lakers team president Magic Johnson said the team traded Russell away because it needed a leader.
LeBron James ties franchise scoring mark: Tristan Thompson reacts from back home – via cleveland.com
November 03 10:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson didn’t make the trip to Washington D.C. for the marquee matchup against the Wizards.
LeBron James ties franchise scoring record and Cavaliers snap losing slide, 130-122 over Wizards – via cleveland.com
November 03 09:52 PM
LeBron James tied a franchise record with 57 points.
