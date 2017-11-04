Trending stories: Kelly Oubre, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mark Cuban and more

NBA reviewing Wiz’s Oubre for coat’s message – via espn.com November 03 07:55 PM Kelly Oubre’s jacket bearing offensive language on its back that he wore for his arrival to the Wizards’ game Friday night against the visiting Cavaliers has drawn the eye of the NBA. Shares

Porzingis downplays exit talk: ‘I love New York’ – via espn.com November 03 07:28 PM Kristaps Porzingis sought Friday to temper his brother’s comments about the power forward’s future with the Knicks, saying he sees himself in New York for a “long, long time.” Shares

Brook Lopez dominates, but insists it was just another game – via nypost.com November 04 04:41 AM LOS ANGELES — Brook Lopez can claim Friday was just another game. But the sight of him going to the floor for a loose ball, the image of him grappling with two defenders simultaneously, the picture… Shares

Thunder squanders 18-point halftime lead in loss to Celtics – via newsok.com November 04 01:35 AM NOV 4, 2017 – All preseason, the Thunder talked about its defensive aspirations, the quest to be No. 1 in the NBA.

It’s (very) early, but the potential to be defensively dominant was evident in the Thunder’s 101-94 loss the Celtics on Friday. That potential was also missing for most of the second half of the Thunder’s collapse.

Paul George led the Thunder with 25 points, and his leaning 3-pointer cut Boston’s lead to 97-94 with 38 … Shares