Trending stories: Derrick Rose minutes cap, Kristaps Porzingis, LeBron James and more

Everything you need to know about the G League this season – via espn.com
November 04 09:12 AM
Former NBA assistant GM Bobby Marks provides an in-depth look at the G League entering the 2017-18 season, plus 10 under-the-radar players who could land on NBA rosters.
LeBron drops 57 in a way he has never done before – via espn.com
November 04 09:00 AM
LeBron James hadn’t scored 50 points in a game since leaving Miami. But his performance against the Washington Wizards was truly a sight to behold.
Wizards’ John Wall questionable for Sunday’s game in Toronto – via washingtonpost.com
November 04 04:40 PM
Wall has not missed a game this season.
Sources: Cavs keep Rose on strict minutes cap – via espn.com
November 04 09:24 PM
Although he is coming off his best game yet for the Cavs, Derrick Rose will be kept on a strict 28-to-31-minute restriction this season, sources told ESPN.
Nets’ only bright spot in Lakers loss finally finding his rhythm – via nypost.com
November 04 08:22 PM
PHOENIX — There were precious few bright spots in Friday’s defeat against the Lakers, but Allen Crabbe was one of them. The highest-paid Net has been in a slump all season, but showed some signs of…
What we learned from LeBron James’ 57-point outburst – via sports.yahoo.com
November 04 09:02 AM
With the Cavaliers reeling, LeBron James stepped up with a performance that reminded the NBA his greatness hasn’t left him.
Porzingis wants to bring buzz back to MSG – via newsday.com
November 04 06:24 PM
It is the most exciting six seconds to happen at Madison Square Garden in years.
How OKC Thunder strategy may have led to costly Kyrie Irving 5-point play – via cbssports.com
November 04 11:30 AM
Irving got his own miss on a free throw to turn a crucial possession into a five-point play late in the fourth
Mark Cuban says Draymond Green owes NBA apology for “owner” remark – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 04 03:58 PM
This speaks to perspectives.
Southeast Division preview for the 2017–18 G League season – via 2ways10days.com
November 04 09:58 AM
The Sevens look like they could make the playoffs for the first time in team history, while the other three teams here will rely heavily on…
Atlantic Division preview for the 2017–18 G League season – via 2ways10days.com
November 04 10:49 AM
The Atlantic is the only division in the Eastern Conference without an expansion team to prey on, and they also have the defending champion…
Spurs get contributions from old and young to snap four-game losing streak – via expressnews.com
November 04 12:29 AM
In his 1,000th NBA game, Manu Ginobili turned back the clock with 10 points and five assists. Not to be outdone, second-year guard Bryn Forbes scored 22 points.
LeBron James sends loud message to another Eastern Conference contender: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
November 04 02:11 AM
It’s the kind of statement that may still linger when the postseason arrives, the same one sent to the new-look Boston Celtics on Opening Night and the upstart Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener.
Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder enjoy breakout games for Cavaliers in Washington – via cleveland.com
November 04 07:56 AM
Aside from LeBron James’ can’t miss, headline grabbing, record-tying 57 points in the Cavs’ win over Washington, two others had breakout games on a smaller scale.
