Kobe Bryant: 'If basketball is the best thing I've done, I've failed'

You already know that in Kobe Bryant‘s 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, he won five NBA titles and made 18 All-Star appearances.

His accomplishments helped define an entire era of the sport and he became an icon not only in Los Angeles but around the world as well. The most extreme and casual fans of the game alike understand that Bryant was known for his greatness on the court.

Now that he’s retired, however, Bryant is entering a new chapter of his life. In a recent interview with Brandon Jinx, the two-time NBA scoring champion opened up about the different chapters of his career.

Bryant told Jinx that No. 8 and No. 24 felt like two different people. One was trying to prove himself and the other had ascended to a new level. No longer in the league, however, his work is just now beginning (via Complex):

“Fast forward 20 years from now: If basketball is the most important thing I’ve done in my life, then I’ve failed. It’s a very simple mission, very simple quest, very simple goal. These next 20 years need to be better than the previous 20.”

It will be hard for him to match how much he accomplished on the court, but Bryant is not one to say something without meaning it.

He explained that this is what drives him and keeps him motivated in his retirement. There’s a long to-do list for the hard-working success freak, who won’t be complacent about relaxing.

His “AD” shoes, released after his playing career, are the most popular among NBA players.

From Canvas City, introducing Little Mamba who learned today about how to build a musecage to find your inner beast. #musecage pic.twitter.com/uFPcge2IuM — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 26, 2017

Bryant has launched Kobe Inc., which owns and grows sports brands like BodyArmor. Part of this includes Kobe Studios, a storytelling company. He has a stake in The Players’ Tribune and various other products.

He and his business partner Jeff Stibel also launched a venture capital firm called Bryant-Stibel.

But the most important new focus in his life is his newborn baby daughter, who was born in August 2017.