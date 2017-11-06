Markelle Fultz is trying to shoot left-handed during shoulder recovery

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. According to recent reports, he is shooting again.

This is from legit three-point range with Fultz’s left hand pic.twitter.com/lhCXTKqd7I — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

However, the news is not as good as fans in Philadelphia would hope as he is only shooting left-handed. Even though Fultz is a right-handed shooter, the shoulder soreness he is currently suffering from made it seem otherwise (via Bleacher Report):

“In the Sixers’ season opener against Washington on Oct. 18, Fultz appeared reincarnated as a lefty who was attempting to shoot right-handed free throws in a game of horse.”

Don’t expect Fultz to become a left-handed shooter — this could all just be part of the recovery process for the 19-year-old guard.

However, the fact that he is not even shooting with his right-hand right now seems like a punchline to a joke about the injury woes Philadelphia has seen in recent years.