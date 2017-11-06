Trending stories: Nikola Jokic, Eric Bledsoe and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nikola Jokic must keep playing like Nikola Jokic because no one else can – via sbnation.com
November 05 10:57 AM
Plus, is Brad Stevens a witch?
Shares
Sources: While Suns explore trade options, Eric Bledsoe plans to return to team facility to train – via sports.yahoo.com
November 05 02:38 PM
Bledsoe and the Suns have no plans for him to rejoin the team, but Bledsoe, plans to utilize the team’s building and staff to remain in game shape for a potential trade.
Shares
Knicks come from behind with Kristaps Porzingis career-high 40 – via northjersey.com
November 05 09:56 PM
The Knicks and Pacers entered Sunday’s game exceeding expectations
Shares
Nets went into ‘training-camp mode’ to try to get right – via nypost.com
November 06 01:09 AM
PHOENIX — It’s nearly three weeks into the season, but the struggling Nets are back in training-camp mode. With their offense sputtering like an old car with a bad carburetor, coach Kenny Atkinson …
Shares
Spurs dial up D to douse Booker, Suns – via expressnews.com
November 05 11:56 PM
An improved defensive effort in the second half helped the Spurs run away from the overmatched Suns.
Shares
How center Tyson Chandler is staying positive with the going-nowhere Suns – via sports.yahoo.com
November 03 12:50 PM
The 17-year veteran is the old-timer on a young team that has often been in disarray, but he’s not fleeing from his responsibilities.
Shares
Everything you need to know about the G League this season – via espn.com
November 04 09:12 AM
Former NBA assistant GM Bobby Marks provides an in-depth look at the G League entering the 2017-18 season, plus 10 under-the-radar players who could land on NBA rosters.
Shares
Cavaliers, comeback a failure in 117-115 loss to Atlanta Hawks – via cleveland.com
November 05 05:47 PM
LeBron James scored 26 points but the Cavs lost to the Hawks.
Shares
Central Division preview for the 2017–18 G League season – via 2ways10days.com
November 05 11:40 AM
The Central has perennial powerhouses Canton and Fort Wayne, but the upstart Wisconsin Herd have accumulated tons of talent too.
Shares
Pacific Division preview for the 2017–18 G League season – via 2ways10days.com
November 03 09:20 AM
The Agua Caliente Clippers don’t look like your typical expansion team, and the Santa Cruz Warriors look primed for another postseason run.
Shares
Five observations from the Warriors’ 127-108 win over the… – via theathletic.com
November 05 01:16 AM
DENVER — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 127-108 win in Denver on Saturday night.
Comments