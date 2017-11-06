Trending stories: Nikola Jokic, Eric Bledsoe and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 05 10:57 AM
Plus, is Brad Stevens a witch?

November 05 02:38 PM
Bledsoe and the Suns have no plans for him to rejoin the team, but Bledsoe, plans to utilize the team’s building and staff to remain in game shape for a potential trade.

November 05 09:56 PM
The Knicks and Pacers entered Sunday’s game exceeding expectations

November 06 01:09 AM
PHOENIX — It’s nearly three weeks into the season, but the struggling Nets are back in training-camp mode. With their offense sputtering like an old car with a bad carburetor, coach Kenny Atkinson …

Spurs dial up D to douse Booker, Suns – via expressnews.com

November 05 11:56 PM
An improved defensive effort in the second half helped the Spurs run away from the overmatched Suns.

November 03 12:50 PM
The 17-year veteran is the old-timer on a young team that has often been in disarray, but he’s not fleeing from his responsibilities.

November 04 09:12 AM
Former NBA assistant GM Bobby Marks provides an in-depth look at the G League entering the 2017-18 season, plus 10 under-the-radar players who could land on NBA rosters.

November 05 05:47 PM
LeBron James scored 26 points but the Cavs lost to the Hawks.

November 05 11:40 AM
The Central has perennial powerhouses Canton and Fort Wayne, but the upstart Wisconsin Herd have accumulated tons of talent too.

November 03 09:20 AM
The Agua Caliente Clippers don’t look like your typical expansion team, and the Santa Cruz Warriors look primed for another postseason run.

November 05 01:16 AM
DENVER — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 127-108 win in Denver on Saturday night.

