Suns may not keep Greg Monroe after acquiring him from the Bucks

When the Phoenix Suns sent Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, they received protected draft picks as well as veteran big man Greg Monroe.

According to team insider John Gambadoro, the Suns have not yet decided what to do with the 27-year-old Monroe.

Suns have not made a decision as of yet on what to do with Greg Monroe. Could keep, trade or release. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 7, 2017

Kevin Pelton wrote about why Phoenix may try to trade the 6-foot-11 big (via ESPN):

“The Suns could also maximize their return for Bledsoe by shipping Monroe to a third team prior to the deadline. He could have some value as a quality player on an expiring contract between now and February, though the market for centers is limited right now.”

If they do ship Monroe before Dec. 6, they could then offer Mike James (who has taken over as the starting point guard) an NBA contract rather than his two-way deal.

It’s possible that the front office is not able to find a suitable home for Monroe, in which case he and Phoenix could agree to a buyout.

One thought I had while writing about the Eric Bledsoe trade: Greg Monroe seems like an obvious buyout candidate now that he's in Phoenix. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 7, 2017

Tim Bontemps believes that Monroe could be a great asset for the Oklahoma City Thunder or Boston Celtics (via Washington Post):

“The Suns already have Alex Len and Tyson Chandler as true centers on the roster, and can play second-year forwards Marquess Chriss and Dragan Bender at the five, as well. Monroe, meanwhile, went to Milwaukee specifically because he wanted to try to play for a playoff team, which he finally did for the first time last season in his seventh year in the NBA. If he’d be willing to give up some money to hit the open market early, he would be an incredibly attractive free agent.”

Boston has an $8.4 million disabled player exception available to offer after the devastating injury to Gordon Hayward.

Even if he isn’t a starter, Monroe could provide genuine value as an offensive big man for nearly any team in the league. His contract will expire at the end of the season, so he’d be a short-term solution for a team.