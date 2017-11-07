Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Kuzma and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
November 06 11:31 AM
In our eternal, Twitter-driven search for villains accessible in 140 characters or less, there surely is someone to blame for Jahlil Okafor still being a Philadelphia 76er this morning
Nike to make changes amid jersey tear spree – via espn.com
November 07 12:15 AM
After at least five of Nike’s NBA jerseys ripped during game action this season, the apparel giant issued a statement Monday saying it is “working to implement a solution” and collaborating with the league and teams to avoid this happening in the future.
Jimmy Butler sacrifices stats as Wolves roll up victories – via startribune.com
November 06 06:16 PM
The NBA All-Star said he doesn’t care about points as winning streak mounts.
Porzingis: “I’m just playing ball … and having fun” – via newsday.com
November 06 03:33 PM
Kristaps Porzingis’ preseason goals of leading the Knicks to the playoffs, being an All-Star, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the
How Kyle Kuzma has emerged as a potential Lakers cornerstone – via sports.yahoo.com
November 06 12:34 PM
Along with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, the versatile rookie appears to be a crucial part of Los Angeles’ rebuild.
Some Mildly Crazy Predictions for the 2017–18 G League Season – via 2ways10days.com
November 06 09:53 AM
Lifted from Zach Lowe’s column, we explore the possibilities for the G League season. Some takes are crazier than others.
Warriors roundtable: At the 10-game mark, who are the… – via theathletic.com
November 06 01:19 PM
We’re 10 games into this season, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s not an insignificant…
Fred Hoiberg says Bobby Portis will be the backup four tomorrow night behind Lauri Markkanen. – via espn.com
November 06 11:42 AM
Read more on ESPN
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors reach the top as the East’s expected elite crumble – via cbssports.com
November 06 11:39 AM
The middle is packed with mediocrity.
November 06 11:31 AM
They’d had a lousy shootaround Thursday morning.
“And I talked to Brandon,” coach Luke Walton relayed later in the day, referring to second-year forward Brandon Ingram, “and I said to him
