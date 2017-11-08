Ben Simmons is the next constant triple-double threat in the NBA

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, one of the most dynamic basketball players in the world, is off to a historic start to his career.

Simmons is currently averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, which is unprecedented. According to ESPN’s Micah Adams, there are no players in the last 35 years who have as many points, rebounds and assists through the first 10 games of the season.

There are exactly 0 players – not rookies, PLAYERS – with more pts, reb & ast thru 1st 10 games of season than Ben Simmons over last 35 yrs. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) November 8, 2017

He is also averaging 23.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 10.6 assists per 100 possessions. Simmons leads the NBA with 101.7 touches per game, via NBA.com.

Russell Westbrook (27.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 14.9 assists) and Golden State’s Draymond Green (16.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists) are the only other two players in the league who are averaging a triple-double per 100 possessions.

Ben Simmons is the second player in @NBAHistory with 2 triple-double in the first 9 games of his career (Oscar Robertson). pic.twitter.com/M47f0gGpL4 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 4, 2017

Simmons recorded two triple-doubles in his first nine games, which doesn’t count the night he finished just one assist away.

While it would be very hard to continue at this historic rate, he’s on pace for 18 over the course of a season. This would have been the third-most in the NBA last season, behind just Westbrook and James Harden. Westbrook and Harden, of course, finished with the top-two most total votes for MVP during their 2016-17 campaign.

We’ve already written about his ability to rebound like the game’s best big men and dominate without a jump shot. But his performances are helping Philadelphia in nearly all aspects of the game and he will only continue to improve.