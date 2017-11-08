Everything we know about the Giannis Antetokounmpo signature shoe deal

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly become the 22nd player to ever have a signature shoe deal with Nike.

An earlier report mentioned two other major brands, adidas and Li-Ning, also offered a signature shoe. Under Armour expressed “strong interest” as well. Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell offered more details on the timeline for Nike to unveil the new product (via ESPN):

“A key component of the new Nike deal for Antetokounmpo, sources said, is that it also includes the creation of a signature shoe. The process of designing a signature shoe is typically part of a 14-18 month timeline.”

While fans wait for his new shoe, expect Antetokounmpo to wear player exclusive editions of the Kobe AD mid-top sneaker while on the court.

Before this season, Antetokounmpo had previously worn Kobe X Low sneakers and declined a chance to wear custom Kobe A.D. sneakers or debut the React Hyperdunk 2017.

According to SB Nation, the brand will also unveil commercials and logos and various marketing campaigns focused on the 22-year-old star. He will likely receive five percent of the royalties on all pairs sold in the United States and an even higher percentage abroad, though contract details are currently unavailable.

The foundation of his emerging popularity as one of the game’s brightest stars is there, as the report mentions his jersey is currently the third-most popular in the league. However, Nike had not yet offered a custom Bucks colorway of one of their products at retail.

He will have “design input and hands-on feedback” so some have already speculated that his shoes will be minimalistic, low-top and tribute his home country of Greece in some way.