Here is why you keep seeing Chauncey Billups at Knicks games this year

Five-time NBA All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups was spotted at two recent New York Knicks games, according to reports.

Chauncey Billups, who was close to taking a job to run the Cavs, is sitting w/NYK president Steve Mills & GM Scott Perry at the game tonight — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 8, 2017

Billups played for the Knicks during the 2011 season when he was included in a trade for Carmelo Anthony. The long-time NBA point guard was seen with New York’s team president Steve Mills and their general manager Scott Perry.

As mentioned by ESPN’s Ian Begley, he nearly took over the front office for the Cleveland Cavaliers, during the recent offseason. Billups also interviewed to become the general manager of the Atlanta Hawks.

Even though he currently works as an analyst for ESPN, he has discussed an interest in a front office position (via Yahoo Sports):

“[When] I’ve talked about my future most of the time it’s always kind of been front office stuff but as I start to take a deeper dive into my future whenever that is that I decide to get back in or not, I’ve opened up my mind to the opportunity to coach … One of my fears about being in a front office, not a fear but a reservation, is maybe I don’t have that kind of day-to-day influence and impact on a guy like I’m used to.”

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Perry is “showing him the ropes” because they became close friends when Billups played for the Detroit Pistons.

Perry, of course, was the director of player personnel for the Pistons from 2002 until 2007 and Billups played for Detroit that entire time.

While at the game on Nov. 7, Billups was also seen checking in with fellow point guard Kemba Walker.