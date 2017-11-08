Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis received write-in votes for NYC mayor

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis has been one of the most dominant basketball players in the world since Carmelo Anthony was traded.

Considering he plays in the biggest media market in the United States, it’s no surprise his fanfare has continued to skyrocket as his impressive play on the court continues.

Meanwhile in NYC mayoral race, friend sent me a pic of their protest ballot (cc @netw3rk) pic.twitter.com/6tBnUCsYiV — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 7, 2017

But the bigger curiosity is that on election day in 2017, the Latvian-born big man received (at least one) vote to take over as the mayor of New York City.

Benjy Sarlin, a political reporter at NBC News, received a photo of his friend’s ballot – which showed Porzingis as a write-in candidate.

Porzingis was asked what he thought about receiving votes (via ESPN):

“That’s pretty funny. I think I’m definitely ready for the job. People have a lot of imagination.”

There’s no official tally of how many votes Porzingis received and the incumbent mayor, Bill de Blasio, won the election. But others seemed confident about the 7-foot-3 basketball star as their city’s mayor.

I'm writing in Kristaps Porzingis for mayor tomorrow. If this were a joke, it would be a bad joke. I know. I'm not joking. — Liam Mathews (@liamaathews) November 6, 2017

Kristaps Porzingis could run for Mayor of NYC tomorrow and beat anyone. Can't believe how fun these @nyknicks are — Danny P (@dannypinnyc) November 8, 2017

If Kristaps Porzingis was on the ballot this Tuesday, he would be the next mayor of New York. — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) November 6, 2017

PORZINGIS FOR MAYOR!!!!! WRITE IN BALLOT RIGHT HERE #NYK — fhris calconiere (@falcoooooooo) November 8, 2017