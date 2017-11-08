NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
28.9 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 5.8 apg
|
The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
10.1 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg
|
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low.
|
3. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg
|
Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
|
4. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg
|
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
|
5. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor for any frontcourt.
|
6. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
5.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Athletic big man with upside and serious defensive potential. He is still figuring out how to make a consistent impact.
|
7. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
A beast in the low post. Can still get buckets off the bench.
|
8. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg
|
Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
–
|
Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
|
10. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
An enforcer who defends and rebounds at a high level.
|
11. Dewayne Dedmon
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
9.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans
Comments