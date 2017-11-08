USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How will he look returning from a tricky hip injury? 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets

One of the greatest point guards of all time, Chris Paul is still extremely productive when he suits up. However, he’s 33 and starting to have injury troubles.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs

An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still do damage as a reserve.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $145,390,310
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

The one-time MVP can still score in bursts, though not at a very efficient level. Solid bench piece going forward.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $115,496,902
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets

A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,981,991
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz

Athletic guard with great defensive abilities. Poor injury luck has really hurt his career so far. 
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $4,992,385
Career Earnings: $11,333,040

