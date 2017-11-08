NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
–
|
The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How will he look returning from a tricky hip injury?
|
2. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
–
|
One of the greatest point guards of all time, Chris Paul is still extremely productive when he suits up. However, he’s 33 and starting to have injury troubles.
|
3. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
–
|
An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still do damage as a reserve.
|
4. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
|
The one-time MVP can still score in bursts, though not at a very efficient level. Solid bench piece going forward.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
|
6. Jeremy Lin
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
–
|
A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
|
7. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
–
|
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can dish out assists with the best of them.
|
8. Dante Exum
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
–
|
Athletic guard with great defensive abilities. Poor injury luck has really hurt his career so far.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets
Comments