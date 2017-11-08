NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

USA Today Sports

Free Agency

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
19.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg

Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing more power forward.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Talented big man with a respectable face-up game. Injuries have hampered his once-promising career, though.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his niche. 
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls

Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively. He hasn’t quite reached his potential yet.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175

