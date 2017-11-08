NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
19.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg
Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing more power forward.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Talented big man with a respectable face-up game. Injuries have hampered his once-promising career, though.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his niche.
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively. He hasn’t quite reached his potential yet.
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
