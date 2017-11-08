NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
The top available shooting guard on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
2. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
–
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract.
3. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.8 ppg, 5.3 apg
Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA. He can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg
A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would a great complementary piece on any team.
5. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
9.1 ppg, 4.0 apg
An aging two-guard, Dwyane Wade still has enough left in the tank to help teams as a key reserve.
6. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.8 ppg, 3.3 apg
An uber-confident basket-getter, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most effective scorers for years. Still going strong at age 31.
8. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.6 ppg, 3.4 apg
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
10. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
11. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
–
An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position.
12. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.8 ppg, 1.2 apg
A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
13. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.6 ppg, 2.4 apg
A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers’ play has steadily improved over recent years.
