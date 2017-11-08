USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

The top available shooting guard on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.8 ppg, 5.3 apg

Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA. He can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Josh Ketroser
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg

A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
9.1 ppg, 4.0 apg

An aging two-guard, Dwyane Wade still has enough left in the tank to help teams as a key reserve. 
Agent: Henry Thomas
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.8 ppg, 3.3 apg

An uber-confident basket-getter, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most effective scorers for years. Still going strong at age 31.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $50,198,368
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.6 ppg, 3.4 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position. 
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $4,190,389
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.8 ppg, 1.2 apg

A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $543,471
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.6 ppg, 2.4 apg

A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers’ play has steadily improved over recent years. 
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240

