NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
24.8 ppg, 7.7 rbg, 5.0 apg
|
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
|
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
28.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 9.1 apg
|
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
|
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 apg
|
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
–
|
He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Still one of the league’s top scorers, Carmelo Anthony is showing no signs of slowing down.
|
6. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
An athletic wing who needs to work on his consistency, and hope he has better luck health-wise.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
Much improved three-point shooter who racks up takeaways on the defensive end.
|
8. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams off the bench.
|
10. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench.
|
11. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
6.4 ppg, 2.7 apg
|
Though his athleticism is all but gone, Joe Johnson can still play a scoring role as a reserve.
|
12. Kyle Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments