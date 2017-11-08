USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
24.8 ppg, 7.7 rbg, 5.0 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
28.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 9.1 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks

He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Still one of the league’s top scorers, Carmelo Anthony is showing no signs of slowing down.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg

An athletic wing who needs to work on his consistency, and hope he has better luck health-wise. 
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Much improved three-point shooter who racks up takeaways on the defensive end.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $1,577,230
Career Earnings: $3,655,876
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
6.4 ppg, 2.7 apg

Though his athleticism is all but gone, Joe Johnson can still play a scoring role as a reserve.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,505,000
Career Earnings: $203,542,249
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639

