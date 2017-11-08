USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
24.8 ppg, 7.7 rbg, 5.0 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
28.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 9.1 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
28.9 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 5.8 apg

The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
10.1 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How will he look returning from a tricky hip injury? 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets

One of the greatest point guards of all time, Chris Paul is still extremely productive when he suits up. However, he’s 33 and starting to have injury troubles.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
19.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg

Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing more power forward.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

The top available shooting guard on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg

Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks

He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Still one of the league’s top scorers, Carmelo Anthony is showing no signs of slowing down.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg

An athletic wing who needs to work on his consistency, and hope he has better luck health-wise. 
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor for any frontcourt.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.8 ppg, 5.3 apg

Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA. He can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Josh Ketroser
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg

A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Much improved three-point shooter who racks up takeaways on the defensive end.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $1,577,230
Career Earnings: $3,655,876
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Talented big man with a respectable face-up game. Injuries have hampered his once-promising career, though.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his niche. 
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
5.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Athletic big man with upside and serious defensive potential. He is still figuring out how to make a consistent impact. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,600
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
9.1 ppg, 4.0 apg

An aging two-guard, Dwyane Wade still has enough left in the tank to help teams as a key reserve. 
Agent: Henry Thomas
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg

A beast in the low post. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls

Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively. He hasn’t quite reached his potential yet.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs

An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still do damage as a reserve.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $145,390,310
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.8 ppg, 3.3 apg

An uber-confident basket-getter, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most effective scorers for years. Still going strong at age 31.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $50,198,368
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.6 ppg, 3.4 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg

Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
Agent: Max Ergul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

The one-time MVP can still score in bursts, though not at a very efficient level. Solid bench piece going forward.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $115,496,902
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets

A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,981,991
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $9,371,520
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position. 
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $4,190,389
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
6.4 ppg, 2.7 apg

Though his athleticism is all but gone, Joe Johnson can still play a scoring role as a reserve.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,505,000
Career Earnings: $203,542,249
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.8 ppg, 1.2 apg

A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $543,471
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg

An enforcer who defends and rebounds at a high level. 
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2017/18 Earnings: $4,300,000
Career Earnings: $16,267,042
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.6 ppg, 2.4 apg

A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers’ play has steadily improved over recent years. 
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
9.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg

An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz

Athletic guard with great defensive abilities. Poor injury luck has really hurt his career so far. 
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $4,992,385
Career Earnings: $11,333,040
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home