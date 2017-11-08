NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
24.8 ppg, 7.7 rbg, 5.0 apg
|
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
|
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
28.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 9.1 apg
|
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
28.9 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 5.8 apg
|
The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
|
4. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 apg
|
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
10.1 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg
|
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
–
|
The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How will he look returning from a tricky hip injury?
|
7. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
–
|
One of the greatest point guards of all time, Chris Paul is still extremely productive when he suits up. However, he’s 33 and starting to have injury troubles.
|
8. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
19.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg
|
Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing more power forward.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|
The top available shooting guard on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
|
10. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg
|
Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
|
11. Jabari Parker
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
–
|
He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
|
12. Carmelo Anthony
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Still one of the league’s top scorers, Carmelo Anthony is showing no signs of slowing down.
|
13. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
–
|
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract.
|
14. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
An athletic wing who needs to work on his consistency, and hope he has better luck health-wise.
|
15. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg
|
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
|
16. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor for any frontcourt.
|
17. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.8 ppg, 5.3 apg
|
Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA. He can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would a great complementary piece on any team.
|
19. Robert Covington
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
Much improved three-point shooter who racks up takeaways on the defensive end.
|
20. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Talented big man with a respectable face-up game. Injuries have hampered his once-promising career, though.
|
21. Julius Randle
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his niche.
|
22. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
5.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Athletic big man with upside and serious defensive potential. He is still figuring out how to make a consistent impact.
|
23. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
9.1 ppg, 4.0 apg
|
An aging two-guard, Dwyane Wade still has enough left in the tank to help teams as a key reserve.
|
24. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
A beast in the low post. Can still get buckets off the bench.
|
25. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
|
26. Nikola Mirotic
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
|
Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively. He hasn’t quite reached his potential yet.
|
27. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
–
|
An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still do damage as a reserve.
|
28. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
|
29. Louis Williams
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.8 ppg, 3.3 apg
|
An uber-confident basket-getter, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most effective scorers for years. Still going strong at age 31.
|
30. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
15.6 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
|
31. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
|
32. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg
|
Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
|
33. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
|
The one-time MVP can still score in bursts, though not at a very efficient level. Solid bench piece going forward.
|
34. Elfrid Payton
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
|
35. Wilson Chandler
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams off the bench.
|
36. Jeremy Lin
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
–
|
A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
|
37. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench.
|
38. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
|
39. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
–
|
Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
|
40. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
|
41. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
–
|
An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position.
|
42. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
6.4 ppg, 2.7 apg
|
Though his athleticism is all but gone, Joe Johnson can still play a scoring role as a reserve.
|
43. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.8 ppg, 1.2 apg
|
A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
|
44. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
An enforcer who defends and rebounds at a high level.
|
45. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.6 ppg, 2.4 apg
|
A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers’ play has steadily improved over recent years.
|
46. Dewayne Dedmon
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
9.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
|
47. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
–
|
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can dish out assists with the best of them.
|
48. Kyle Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
|
49. Dante Exum
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
–
|
Athletic guard with great defensive abilities. Poor injury luck has really hurt his career so far.
|
50. Thaddeus Young
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Free Agency, Free Agency, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers
Comments