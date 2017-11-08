Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe trade, LiAngelo Ball, draft assets and more

Sources: LiAngelo Ball arrested in China – via espn.com November 07 03:58 PM UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in China on shoplifting charges ahead of the Bruins’ season opener against Georgia Tech, sources told ESPN. Shares

Why I believe Memphis – via nba.com November 07 02:04 PM In the interest of not burying the lede, let's start with the news: I'm signing with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies have hired me to be the General Manager of the Grizzlies Team in the NBA 2K League, as well as a contributor to their in-house digital content group, Grind City Media.

Sources: Suns prefer trade over Monroe buyout – via espn.com November 07 08:57 PM The Suns hope to flip newly acquired Greg Monroe in a trade, rather than buy out the veteran big man, according to sources.

Sources: Suns, Bucks finalizing Bledsoe deal – via espn.com November 07 11:02 AM The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to send guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Greg Monroe, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources told ESPN.

LeBron James said 'I like Arthur' to explain Instagram posts at end of strange day – via cleveland.com November 07 11:49 PM It's been a weird year for the Cavs, who are just 5-6 and went through stretches of four consecutive losses and five out of six. And quite a strange day for LeBron James, too, until the game.

Nuggets enjoy Nets' turnovers, frontcourt issues in easy win – via nypost.com November 08 01:50 AM DENVER — The altitude, the injuries, the back-to-back games: Take all the excuses and flush them. Here's the bottom line. The Nets didn't handle the ball, couldn't handle Denver's Nikola Jokic, and…

Nets' incoming co-owner talks favorite players, long road ahead – via nypost.com November 07 11:23 PM DENVER — While both the Nets and the NBA have been mum on Joe Tsai's purchase of a huge share of the team, confirmation came straight from the horse's mouth — or in this case, the billionaire's mou…

Dwyane Wade swats Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk attempt (video) – via cleveland.com November 07 09:35 PM It looked like a clear mismatch, one the Bucks were trying to exploit in the post. Only Wade had other ideas.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live score, updates and stats – via cleveland.com November 07 07:03 PM The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) will look to bounce back from their most recent loss, as they host the Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) Tuesday night. Get live updates, analysis and stats.