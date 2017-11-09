Trending stories: Joakim Noah, Zach Randolph, Andre Drummond and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Knicks GM Scott Perry won’t rule out trade as Noah return nears – via nypost.com
November 09 12:48 AM
ORLANDO, Fla. — Knicks general manager Scott Perry admits he has a big roster decision “looming’’ as center Joakim Noah returns Monday after his 12-game drug suspension is over, indicating a trade …
Shares
Maimed but Unbowed, He Understands What Lies Ahead for Gordon Hayward – via nytimes.com
November 08 07:17 PM
Edgar Sosa made his way back to basketball after sustaining gruesome fractures in his right leg during an international game in 2011.
Shares
Gordon Hayward vs Brian Scalabrine: Chair Shooting Championship – via nbcsports.com
November 08 03:40 PM
Gordon Hayward has only been able to shoot from a chair so far in his rehab from a broken foot.
Shares
Lonzo: No family contact since brother’s arrest – via espn.com
November 08 01:28 PM
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball said he hasn’t had contact with his family since his brother’s arrest in China and that he’ll “talk to them when they get back.”
Shares
‘Really threw me off’: Randolph had tough offseason. Lucky for Kings, he exudes tough – via sacbee.com
November 08 11:39 PM
Zach Randolph leads the Sacramento Kings in scoring and rebounding. But his value in the locker room can’t be overstated.
Shares
Dragic goes for 29 against his former team, Whiteside double-doubles in rout of Suns – via miamiherald.com
November 08 11:38 PM
Miami’s 126 points and 53.1 percent shooting percentage were season highs – and came on the heels of an 80-point performance Monday.
Shares
November 08 12:01 PM
The Pistons center was the worst free throw shooter in the NBA by far. Now he’s right around league average. How did he get so good? By working on everything else.
Shares
Spurs bursting out of halftime ready to go – via expressnews.com
November 08 07:01 PM
After averaging 25.2 points in the third quarters of their first eight games, the Spurs have averaged 35.0 over their last three outings.
Shares
Gay excelling in reserve role for Spurs – via expressnews.com
November 08 06:58 PM
Even as he is still adjusting, his start with the Spurs has been ‘remarkable’
Shares
The Crossover: Comparing Jayson Tatum and Lonzo Ball’s futures with LonzoWire’s Josh Martin – via celticswire.com
November 08 10:49 AM
Almost 30 years ago, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revived the then-dormant rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. On Wednesday, Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum, the Nos. 2 and 3 pic…
Shares
Kevin Pelton breaks down Bledsoe trade, early season trends and rapid fire through teams – Locked On NBA – via lockedonnba.com
November 08 03:44 PM
Kevin Pelton is one of the brightest minds in the NBA and he brings his insight to Locked on NBA. David Locke and Pelton start by talking about the Eric Bledsoe trade and the impact that will have on the Milwaukee Bucks. The conversation moves to teams building around young stars and then to […]
Shares
Thunder Buddies podcast: On that collapse in Sacramento – via newsok.com
November 08 03:34 PM
NOV 8, 2017 – The Thunder’s offense sputtered and it lost to the 2-9 Kings on Tuesday. Thunder beat writer Brett Dawson talks to Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post about what went wrong.
Comments