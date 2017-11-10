Cavaliers, Bulls, Hawks among teams scouting NBA prospect Luka Doncic in Israel

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was recently spotted in Israel for a Euroleague game between Real Madrid and Tel Aviv.

Cavs GM Koby Altman is in Israel scouting and taking notes on Real Madrid's Luka Doncic. Cleveland own Brooklyn's pick, currently projected at #6. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) November 9, 2017

According to international reporter David Pick, it seems Altman was there to scout teen sensation Luka Doncic. It’s no surprise Cleveland is interested in the Slovenian-born basketball star, who had a great game despite a loss. He had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 fouls drawn.

Former NBA point guard Norris Cole and Jonah Bolden, selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft, play for Tel Aviv. Several NBA-caliber players (including Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Kevin Seraphin, Phil Pressey and Edy Tavares) are on Real Madrid.

Altman was one of several front-office executives at the game. Pick reported that others in attendance included Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Forman, Atlanta Hawks assistant GM Jeff Peterson and Indiana Pacers scout Jose Galilea.

Lots of NBA officials in Israel for Maccabi vs Real Madrid. Bulls GM Gar Forman, Hawks Asst GM Jeff Peterson, Pacers scout Jose Galilea: Norris Cole, Jonah Bolden – LUKA FREAKIN' DONCIC. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) November 8, 2017