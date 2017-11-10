Lakers' Julius Randle has been awesome in his limited playing time

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, now in his third active season, has been remarkably effective for his team so far this year.

Among players who have had a similar amount of playing time (between 163 and 230 minutes) as Randle, the 22-year-old big man leads the group with 0.60 points per minute. He also leads every player in this category with 0.27 rebounds per minute.

There have been stretches where he has proven himself on the court, including one recent game when he put up 10 points and 6 rebounds in 9 minutes.

Julius Randle is also shooting 60.7% from the floor which is 6th-best FG% in the NBA right now #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 10, 2017

Randle also has the highest overall field goal percentage (60.7 percent) among players who have logged between 200 and 269 minutes so far this season.

Perhaps the most dominant aspect of his game has been his performance from within five feet of the basket. According to NBA.com, there are just three players who have taken as many shots near the rim as Randle who have been more accurate: Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James – three of the NBA’s biggest stars.

As such, head coach Luke Walton has noticed Randle’s impressive play, even if it hasn’t led to more minutes (via Los Angeles Times):

“[He is] being a dynamic roller to the rim, he has been a great energy, his productivity and the ways he is getting things done in the second unit isn’t really possible without him in that second unit.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski does not believe it is likely that Randle will stay in Los Angeles. But as he continues to play well, even in a smaller role, he will only increase his value in the trade market.

The more he continues to impress, the more we should expect to see Randle on the court for the Lakers. While his days in Los Angeles may be numbered, he has shown that he can be a legitimate force to be reckoned with on offense.