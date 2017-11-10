Stephon Marbury, Jimmer Fredette got into a fight during game in China

During a very close game in the Chinese Basketball Association, former NBA players Stephon Marbury and Jimmer Fredette got into a scuffle.

After a hard foul, Stephon Marbury and Jimmer Fredette got into an altercation during a game in China. Watch: pic.twitter.com/FCFIg1szRi — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 10, 2017

Marbury played hard defense against Fredette on a layup attempt in the third quarter of a one-point game between the Shanghai Sharks and Beijing Fly Dragons. No foul was called, though, and the Fly Dragons began to run their transition offense after the turnover.

Fredette then appeared to shove the 40-year-old, two-time NBA All-Star. The play on the court then ceased as referees had to separate the two, who were shouting at each other as their respective teammates and arena security got involved as well.

Both players are major basketball stars in China and were both born in New York. While they were never teammates, they both played for the New York Knicks at one point.

Marbury created a path for players like Fredette to start a new chapter in their professional careers by playing in China, according to Jimmer’s brother TJ Fredette (via ESPN):

“The sky is the limit in China for Jimmer, and the opportunities are only growing. Stephon Marbury proved that you don’t have to be in the NBA to have an incredible professional basketball career, and I see Jimmer following in his footsteps.”

The two players have been compared to each other for years, even before they were linked by their bond of playing well while overseas.

Maybe I'm crazy, but I see a little bit of Marbury's in Fredette – won't out-quick you, but strong enough to absorb contact — Charlie Zegers (@charliezegers) March 25, 2011