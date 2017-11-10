Trending stories: Clint Capela, Vince Carter, Lonzo Ball and more

Sources: Chicago will play host to 2020 All-Star Weekend – via sports.yahoo.com November 09 05:48 PM The NBA will announce on Friday that the 2020 All-Star Weekend will be held in Chicago, league sources told The Vertical. The NBA and Chicago Bulls announced on Thursday that it has a “major announcement” with commissioner Adam Silver, mayor Rahm Emanuel and team officials coming on Friday. The Bulls Shares

Dear Sutherland Springs, you deserve an apology from the news media – via dallasnews.com November 09 06:32 PM Dear Sutherland Springs,When I drove into town Sunday afternoon, it was still quiet. Just a few hours had passed since the massacre at First… Shares

Vince Carter diary: Chapter 20, Part II – via theundefeated.com November 09 09:56 AM Twenty years ago, the NBA welcomed a high-flying young man who created a phenomenon known as “Vinsanity.” Nearly 25,000 points later at age 40, Vince Carter is … Shares

Welcome to the Year of the Big Man – via espn.com November 09 08:47 AM Last year was all about the point guards in college basketball, but this season look for size and strength to be the attributes in common for the most talked about players. Shares

The more Steve Kerr pregame comedy, the better – via nbcsports.com November 09 03:33 PM Steve Kerr is bored just 12 games into the regular season. And once you go to props, you can’t come back. So, let’s up the ante. Shares