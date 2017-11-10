Trending stories: Clint Capela, Vince Carter, Lonzo Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
November 09 10:12 AM
Clint Capela isn’t trying to be the Rockets’ next Superman. He doesn’t have to be. The 23-year-old center is already on his way to becoming the under-the-radar hero Houston needs.
November 09 11:01 AM
Does Phoenix have the young core of a winning team? Zach Lowe assesses the Suns’ collapse and their future after the Eric Bledsoe trade.
The basketball world’s Lonzo Ball obsession is clouding view of him – via sports.yahoo.com
November 10 12:13 AM
The Lakers guard needs room to compete and time to fulfill his promise amid the family hype that is beyond his control.
Sources: Chicago will play host to 2020 All-Star Weekend – via sports.yahoo.com
November 09 05:48 PM
The NBA will announce on Friday that the 2020 All-Star Weekend will be held in Chicago, league sources told The Vertical. The NBA and Chicago Bulls announced on Thursday that it has a “major announcement” with commissioner Adam Silver, mayor Rahm Emanuel and team officials coming on Friday. The Bulls
November 10 01:52 AM
Sacramento Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox hits a 19-foot jumper for a 109-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Rockets rebound way to 117-113 win over the Cavs – via cleveland.com
November 09 10:51 PM
James Harden recorded a triple double in the Rockets’ win over Cleveland.
Behind the Cavaliers’ defensive disaster — and, yes, LeBron is part of the problem – via cbssports.com
November 07 11:06 AM
The King is the best player on the Cavs but he has had defensive issues this season
Everyone knows Lonzo Ball can’t shoot right now, even the Lakers rookie – via sports.yahoo.com
November 09 02:11 PM
Lonzo Ball can’t shoot. At least that’s the word making its way through NBA circles this season.
Vince Carter diary: Chapter 20, Part II – via theundefeated.com
November 09 09:56 AM
Twenty years ago, the NBA welcomed a high-flying young man who created a phenomenon known as “Vinsanity.” Nearly 25,000 points later at age 40, Vince Carter is …
Welcome to the Year of the Big Man – via espn.com
November 09 08:47 AM
Last year was all about the point guards in college basketball, but this season look for size and strength to be the attributes in common for the most talked about players.
The more Steve Kerr pregame comedy, the better – via nbcsports.com
November 09 03:33 PM
Steve Kerr is bored just 12 games into the regular season. And once you go to props, you can’t come back. So, let’s up the ante.
LeBron: Can’t rely on IT as Cavaliers’ savior – via espn.com
November 09 02:45 PM
The Cavaliers expect Isaiah Thomas back on the court by January, but LeBron James says the team can’t count on the point guard’s return to fix everything.
