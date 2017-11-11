10 things you may not know about Hakeem Olajuwon

1. He was the first pick announced by David Stern as NBA commissioner.

2. He averaged 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 2.6-plus blocks each of his first 12 seasons in the league.

3. In 1989-90, he blocked 4.58 shots per game.

It’s the best mark in the last 31 years.

4. In 1992, then Rockets GM Steve Patterson accused him of faking an injury as a ploy to get more money.

He was even suspended after refusing to suit up for a game vs. Sacramento.

5. He’s the runaway all-time leader in blocked shots with 3,830.

That’s 541 more than No. 2 Dikembe Mutombo.

6. He had a signature shoe named ‘The Dream’ made by Spalding which you could buy for $34.99.

Foot Locker refused to sell them.

7. He wore LA Gear and Etonic sneakers before landing his deal with Spalding.

8. His daughter Abisola has played pro ball in the WNBA, Hungary, Romania, Israel, Croatia, France, Brazil, China and Spain.

9. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors for picks that were used to select Bostjan Nachbar and Tito Maddox.

10. He’s the only player to average more than 25 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks in playoffs history.