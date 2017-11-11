USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Sixers' dominance, Jeff Green, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 10 04:43 PM
SACRAMENTO — In any of the past three seasons, the Kings beating the Sixers would have been seen as simply business as usual. After all, Philly — which had be…

November 11 01:27 AM
November 10 12:27 PM
With Love in foul trouble for most of the night and Tristan Thompson sidelined with a calf injury, head coach Tyronn Lue was able to ride Jeff Green — a much better option for a spread-out game.

November 09 06:03 PM
The Knicks got a dose of reality Wednesday and that’s a good thing.

November 10 02:23 PM
Be careful what you wish for young rook

November 10 12:13 AM
The Lakers guard needs room to compete and time to fulfill his promise amid the family hype that is beyond his control.

November 10 10:06 AM
When Isaiah Thomas is green lit to return, he’ll bring with him a skillset Cleveland has sorely lacked since, well, since the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving for him.

November 10 08:36 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Andre Drummond’s transformation, Dame Lillard’s dishes, Kyle Kuzma’s skills and more.

