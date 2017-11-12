Tobias Harris improved his three-point shooting after eye surgery

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris was not known for his three-point shooting, but it’s suddenly a huge part of his game.

Tobias Harris is shooting 47.8% from 3 this season. Even I didn't see that coming. — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) November 11, 2017

Harris has scored 47 percent of his points from three-pointers, which ranks fourth overall among forwards who log as many minutes per game as he does. Harris has attempted a three-pointer on 41 percent of his total shot attempts, which is a significant jump from just 17.2 percent last year.

His percentage from downtown (47.8 percent) has been impressive as well. The only forward who has taken as many three-pointers per game as Harris who has been more accurate is Robert Covington.

So what has sparked the sudden change in the Detroit forward? Harris, who wears glasses, said he decided to get his impaired vision fixed after a couple of eye infections (via The Athletic):

“The emphasis, really, is to get good raise on [the shot] … I also got LASIK eye surgery, which was able to help me get better vision. … I think it was the best move, and I’m glad we were able to get it done. I feel great with it.”

In the report, his head coach Stan Van Gundy said Harris is best from outside when people “don’t close on him” and it’s important for him to find a rhythm when he’s open.

The changes have been fairly astronomical for Harris from downtown during the small sample size of his current campaign.

Last season, 0.9 percent of his total three-pointers made were unassisted. During his campaign so far this year, however, he has improved this rate to 13.5 percent, which proves that he is suddenly capable of creating his own shot.

Among all players in the NBA who have taken as many pull-up three-pointers this season as Harris, the Detroit forward ranks Top 5 in effectiveness. The 25-year-old has improved to 52.9 percent accuracy on these type of three-point shot attempts after he shot a mere 20 percent last year.

Harris has been perhaps the most important player for the Pistons early this season and his success from three-point range has played a pivotal role.