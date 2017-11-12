Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron: Mavs’ Smith Jr. ‘should be a Knick’ – via espn.com
November 12 12:40 AM
LeBron James said the Knicks “passed on a really good one” when they drafted French point guard Frank Ntilikina instead of the Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the pursuit of something new – via fansided.com
November 09 09:07 AM
The age of analytics, right or wrong, is fostering a sense of finality. It started in the late 2000’s, when Mike D’Antoni’s Phoenix Suns seven-second…
Porzingis is making dark days feel like a distant memory – via nypost.com
November 11 04:04 PM
It’s going so grandly for Kristaps Porzingis, emerging as a longshot MVP candidate, a no-brainer as a first-time All-Star and an early lock for Most Improved Player award. All those bad thoughts Po…
Patrick Ewing looks right at home with rebuild at Georgetown – via nydailynews.com
November 11 03:56 PM
Patrick Ewing is once again the big man on campus.
November 11 03:31 PM
The NCAA can form commissions. Universities can conduct internal investigations. But Fran Fraschilla has spent most of his life in and around college basketball and he has some ways to fix the sport he loves.
Richardson not just a veteran NBA official, but a Navy vet, too – via nbcsports.com
November 11 01:37 PM
On Veterans Day and every day, Leroy Richardson is reminded that his 12 years in the Navy more than prepared him for the pressure that comes with being an NBA official.
Derrick Rose (ankle) out against Dallas, could miss extended period – via cleveland.com
November 11 12:32 PM
Iman Shumpert will start in Derrick Rose’s place again, as he did in a 117-113 loss in Houston Thursday.
