USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Smith and more

Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Smith and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 12 12:40 AM
LeBron James said the Knicks “passed on a really good one” when they drafted French point guard Frank Ntilikina instead of the Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr.

Shares

November 09 09:07 AM
The age of analytics, right or wrong, is fostering a sense of finality. It started in the late 2000’s, when Mike D’Antoni’s Phoenix Suns seven-second…

Shares

November 11 04:04 PM
It’s going so grandly for Kristaps Porzingis, emerging as a longshot MVP candidate, a no-brainer as a first-time All-Star and an early lock for Most Improved Player award. All those bad thoughts Po…

Shares

November 11 03:56 PM
Patrick Ewing is once again the big man on campus.

Shares

November 11 03:31 PM
The NCAA can form commissions. Universities can conduct internal investigations. But Fran Fraschilla has spent most of his life in and around college basketball and he has some ways to fix the sport he loves.

Shares

November 11 01:37 PM
On Veterans Day and every day, Leroy Richardson is reminded that his 12 years in the Navy more than prepared him for the pressure that comes with being an NBA official.

Shares

November 11 12:32 PM
Iman Shumpert will start in Derrick Rose’s place again, as he did in a 117-113 loss in Houston Thursday.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home