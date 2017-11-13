Of course Metta World Peace will be BIG3 teammate with Stephen Jackson

Metta World Peace will join his former teammate Stephen Jackson on The Killer 3’s in the BIG3 next season, according to their press release.

“The Killers 3s have made the first major move of the BIG3 off season with the signing of their new co-captain: Ron Artest aka Metta World Peace. The announcement marks the first of eight anticipated co-captain signings, as the league previously announced expanded rosters in 2018 with each team adding an additional co-captain.”

During his professional career, World Peace won an NBA title and was an All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson and World Peace already have an established chemistry as former teammates.

A few months ago, the former NBA star spoke about why he chose to join Artest in the stands (via The Rich Eisen Show):

“When he went, I didn’t even think twice. Like, I didn’t think about maybe getting fined. I’m with these guys more than I’m with my family during the course of the year. These are like my brothers. I was raised to be a protector and be with my brothers during thick and thin. When he went, I just went with him.”

Jackson said he “did what he had to do” and doesn’t regret defending his teammate.

This echoes his sentiment from an interview in 2012 when he said he couldn’t stomach the idea of his teammate laying in the stands unconscious “with all his teeth knocked out” because the whole arena in Detroit was against him.

Metta World Peace on the ‘Malice’ Pacers: ‘It’s one of the best teams I’ve ever played on' https://t.co/GsRr8F1ePN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 13, 2017

World Peace has previously called the 2004-05 Pacers one of the best teams he ever played on, even though he was disqualified for most of the season due to a suspension from the NBA.

The season prior to the incident, Indiana was the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. It will be fascinating to watch the two play on the same team one again.