These players will represent Team USA in upcoming World Cup qualifiers

We won’t know the official Team USA lineups until later this week but sources have already leaked most of the World Cup qualifiers roster.

Team USA will play against Puerto Rico in Orlando, Florida on Thanksgiving and then against Mexico in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 26.

Team USA will be coached by @espn analyst Jeff Van Gundy but cannot have any NBA players — or even two-way contract players — on the 12-man roster — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2017

Due to the fact players on a two-way contract cannot compete, Darrun Hilliard of the Spurs is ineligible. He was on the Americup roster that won the gold medal.

Here is a look at the eleven players who are currently rumored to be on the roster for Team USA. We also included players who were on the Americup team but not yet announced on Team USA who may fill the final roster spot.

Guards

Larry Drew II is still stuffing stat sheets. 13 points | 9 assists | 7 rebounds pic.twitter.com/6HwzkAjAfB — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) November 11, 2017

Larry Drew , Sioux Falls Skyforce

After participating in training camp for the Heat, Drew is back with their G League affiliate and is posting near triple-double stats.

Donald Sloan , Texas Legends

Sloan, 29, played for the Wizards during training camp but was waived in mid-October.

Xavier Munford , Wisconsin Herd

Earlier this offseason, the Bucks waived Munford and then their G League affiliate traded for his returning rights. During the first game in Wisconsin Herd history, Munford hit a game-winning basket.

Markel Brown , Oklahoma City Blue

He was cut by the Thunder after he did not appear in any of their preseason games and now plays for their G League affiliate.

Semaj Christon , Free Agent

Christon is another player who was waived by the Thunder, though he has not yet found a landing spot. He is a former D League All-Star.

Not on the roster: Kendall Marshall (Agua Caliente Clippers), Billy Baron (Eskişehir Basket in Turkey), Reggie Hearn (Reno Big Horns)

Wings

Elijah Millsap is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Iowa Wolves. Biggest of all, he's talking and making his three point shots, something he's been inconsistent with in the past pic.twitter.com/qdKw9MSyZ6 — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 10, 2017

Elijah Millsap , Iowa Wolves

The younger brother of Denver’s Paul Millsap has played for the Jazz and the Suns. The 30-year-old forward was recently traded to Minnesota’s G League affiliate.

Jarrell Eddie , Chicago Bulls

The 6-foot-7 forward is an efficient shooter from long distance, according to Chris Reichert (via 2Way10Days.com):

“[Eddie] really should be able to stick in the NBA considering his dead-eye shooting prowess. He started last season for the Austin Spurs and really struggled to find his range, but after a trade to Windy City he was unreal from deep. He played 20 games there posting 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per night while hitting a blistering 49 percent from 3.”

He can provide some helpful scoring for Team USA during their upcoming games.

Not on the roster: CJ Williams (Agua Caliente Clippers), Reggie Williams

Forwards

Jameel Warney came off the bench for 20 points (9-13 FGs), 13 boards, 5 assists and 2 steals for the Legends #GLeague — Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) November 13, 2017

Jameel Warney , Texas Legends

Warney was the Americup MVP for Team USA and has been one of the most exciting prospects in the G League. He has also shined during recent games for the Legends.

Amile Jefferson , Iowa Wolves

Jefferson was waived by the Timberwolves but has been dominant for their G League affiliate. During his first career performance in the league, he had 21 rebounds.

Not on the roster: Jonathan Holmes (Maine Red Claws)

Big Man

Kennedy Meeks , Raptors 905

After winning the NCAA National Championship at North Carolina, Meeks recently put up 10 points and 11 rebounds for his G League team.

Travis Wear , South Bay Lakers

Wear signed an “Exhibit 10” deal with the Lakers, which means they can eventually turn his deal into a two-way contract.

Not on the roster: Alec Brown (Movistar Estudiantes in Spain), Marshall Plumlee (Westchester Knicks)