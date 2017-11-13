USA Today Sports

Trending stories: D'Angelo Russell injury, Lonzo Ball, Dion Waiters and more

Trending stories: D'Angelo Russell injury, Lonzo Ball, Dion Waiters and more

Social Media

Trending stories: D'Angelo Russell injury, Lonzo Ball, Dion Waiters and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 12 12:31 PM
Nets guard D’Angelo Russell, averaging 21 points and 5.7 assists, will miss several games with a left knee contusion, league sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shares

November 12 05:36 PM
“No drama, man,” The Portland Trail Blazers’ center said in what would be a theme to his post-practice interview on Sunday. “It’s all about the (next) game.”

Shares

November 13 12:25 AM
NOV 12, 2017 – A game after he dropped 42 points, Paul George came back with 37 to lead the Thunder past the Mavs. Our Thunder coverage team discusses.

Shares

November 12 06:34 PM
NOV 12, 2017 – The Thunder will face the Mavericks on Sunday down a pair of starters. Carmelo Anthony was a late scratch from Sunday’s game with a sore back, a team spokesman said.

Shares

November 12 04:23 PM
Heat guard Dion Waiters says he’s not a dirty player after being accused by Utah’s Rudy Gobert

Shares

November 12 02:30 AM
The Lakers rookie became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, but stats aren’t his concern. Winning is.

Shares

November 12 09:56 AM
Kyle Korver’s hands were all over the Cavs’ 111-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Shares

November 11 11:13 PM
Kristaps Porzingis’ historic season continued Saturday at the Garden with another 34-point explosion and now a new fad has taken grip at the Garden — “The Unicorn Cam.’’ During a timeout, the Garde…

Shares

November 11 10:57 PM
In his rookie season four years ago, Clint Capela played in 12 games and spent the majority of his time on the court with the Rockets trying to find his way.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home