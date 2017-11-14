Kevin Garnett working out with Bucks' Thon Maker again

Milwaukee Bucks 7-foot center Thon Maker was seen practicing with 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett once again on Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Garnett here at Bucks practice working with Thon Maker. pic.twitter.com/Pa5CHowbwn — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) November 14, 2017

The 2004 NBA MVP has worked out with Maker (as well as his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo) in the past and says he believes the 20-year-old big man “has a chance to be special” in his career.

Garnett has also said Maker could become the league’s Most Valuable Player one day. When he worked out with the Bucks, he said he is a modern version of KG because he can stretch the floor a bit more. However, he clarified that he doesn’t talk as much trash as Garnett.

Maker once reflected on his experience working with the 21-year league veteran (via JSOnline.com):

“First, it’s just clearing my mind. Pregame, he just said, ‘Take a deep breath. Just close your eyes and clear your mind … We got some shots up and talked about staying low on my shot consistently, as fatigue sets in. He’s just been preaching to me about having the right attitude in approaching each game and studying your opponent.” In the playoffs, it’s about who knows more. So you’ve just got to be ready.”

During the postseason last year, some folks remarked that Maker resembled the 2008 NBA champion when he was playing defense.

Garnett has also worked as a consultant for the L.A. Clippers and has expressed an interest in mentoring DeMarcus Cousins. He is also considered a mentor to Karl-Anthony Towns.