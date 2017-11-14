Nikola Mirotic is talking to all of his teammates except Bobby Portis

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Mirotic has returned to practice after suffering a facial fracture during an altercation with Bobby Portis.

Mirotic is at Bulls practice again. Hoiberg said he’s talking to teammates except Portis. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 14, 2017

Mirotic, who also suffered a concussion, has not yet appeared in a game this season following the incident – though Portis has returned the team following a suspension. According to head coach Fred Hoiberg, Mirotic is ignoring Portis. The two have not spoken since before the season began on Oct. 17.

Portis has said he immediately texted and called Mirotic but did not receive a response. Portis, 22, also made it clear he believes the two can co-exist on the same roster.

Joe Cowley, a reporter for the team, recently speculated that those in the locker room favor Portis (via Chicago Sun-Times):

“Portis tried to reach out to Mirotic via text and in a message but received no response. That’s why players say it’s obvious that Mirotic, 26, has to go. The feeling is Portis has done his part to repair things, and he’s seen as someone who has put in all the work this summer and is a better teammate. Plus, he’s just more liked by his teammates.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Mirotic had “little contact” with his other teammates while he was away from the squad. Robin Lopez, who is in the starting lineup for the Bulls, said he had dinner with Mirotic but has not been asked to arrange a meeting between the two parties.

John Paxson, the President of Basketball Operations for Chicago, said Mirotic needs to be with the Bulls as they practice as he is currently under contract.

Paxson yesterday and Hoiberg today made it clear they're working on trying to get Mirotic to talk to Portis. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 14, 2017

While they’re trying to get Mirotic and Portis to speak, he added that they won’t make a trade just for the sake of it and wouldn’t clarify whether his trade request had been rescinded.

Mirotic, who has a no-trade clause, was re-signed during the offseason which means he cannot be traded until January 15.