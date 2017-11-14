Trending stories: LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Devin Booker and more

LeBron dons ‘all good’ hat after Kanter scuffle – via espn.com November 14 02:51 AM Knicks center Enes Kanter blasted Cavaliers star LeBron James for his comments about Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina after New York’s loss to Cleveland on Monday night: “Whatever happens, I got my teammates’ back.” Shares

While Enes Kanter talks, LeBron James and Cavaliers thrive and survive in New York drama – via cleveland.com November 14 12:23 AM If the last 48 hours have proven anything about this Cavs team, it's that little phases them. It's why the team has so often this season barely shown a pulse, and explains how they can so cooly dig themselves out of a deep hole in the raucous Madison Square Garden.

Sixers' Amir Johnson takes not playing in stride – via philly.com November 13 04:29 PM The 30-year-old didn't get on the court at Golden State, and played just under seven minutes at Sacramento.

LeBron praises Lonzo for record triple-double – via espn.com November 13 04:35 PM After becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, Lonzo Ball received praise from the man he passed for the honor, LeBron James.