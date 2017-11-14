Trending stories: LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Devin Booker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron dons ‘all good’ hat after Kanter scuffle – via espn.com
November 14 02:51 AM
Knicks center Enes Kanter blasted Cavaliers star LeBron James for his comments about Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina after New York’s loss to Cleveland on Monday night: “Whatever happens, I got my teammates’ back.”
The NYC subway passenger who pushed LeBron James’ phone away tells his side of the story – via ftw.usatoday.com
November 13 04:30 PM
The man who went viral for telling James “Can you not?!” tells us about the encounter.
Knicks blow 23-point second-half lead, fall to Cavs, 104-101 – via nydailynews.com
November 14 12:49 AM
The Knicks suffered a meltdown of extreme proportions Monday.
While Enes Kanter talks, LeBron James and Cavaliers thrive and survive in New York drama – via cleveland.com
November 14 12:23 AM
If the last 48 hours have proven anything about this Cavs team, it’s that little phases them. It’s why the team has so often this season barely shown a pulse, and explains how they can so cooly dig themselves out of a deep hole in the raucous Madison Square Garden.
LeBron James, Kyle Korver steer Cavs to huge comeback, 104-101 win over Knicks – via cleveland.com
November 13 10:15 PM
Kyle Korver scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter of a huge comeback win for the Cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks: Live score, updates and stats – via cleveland.com
November 13 07:32 PM
Sixers’ Amir Johnson takes not playing in stride – via philly.com
November 13 04:29 PM
The 30-year-old didn’t get on the court at Golden State, and played just under seven minutes at Sacramento.
LeBron praises Lonzo for record triple-double – via espn.com
November 13 04:35 PM
After becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, Lonzo Ball received praise from the man he passed for the honor, LeBron James.
Embiid ‘loves’ Lonzo Ball despite trash talk – via espn.com
November 13 12:41 PM
Sixers center Joel Embiid said he “loves Lonzo Ball” despite the social media beef he seemed to have with the Lakers rookie and his outspoken father, LaVar Ball.
November 13 11:46 AM
The 21-year-old guard dishes on the Suns’ outlook after the Bledsoe trade, his college experience and who he thinks is the Drake of the NBA.
