Blake Griffin has replaced his long midrange game with deep three's

Los Angeles Clipper power forward Blake Griffin is barely taking any long mid-range shot attempts to start the year, per Cleaning The Glass.

Stat of the day: Blake Griffin has taken only 9% of his shots as long midrange jumpers this season, down from 30% last season and 45% the year before.https://t.co/E7iI1KrpYB pic.twitter.com/dSPmC97T9u — Ben Falk (@bencfalk) November 15, 2017

As noted by basketball analyst Ben Falk, he has taken long mid-range shot attempts on just 9 percent of all field goals so far this season. This mark was at 30 percent last season and 45 percent the season prior.

Instead, it seems Griffin has opted for non-corner three-point attempts this year. While he is taking corner three-pointers at an identical three percent rate, his non-corner three-pointers have jumped from a career-high 8 percent of all field goals attempted last year to 25 percent this year.

Why has he taken the few extra steps back to avoid what’s seemingly an easier shot? He’s shooting just 18 percent on long mid-range shot attempts, via Cleaning The Glass.

Yet the work he has done on his outside game has paid off well for him.

According to NBA.com, the 28-year-old star is shooting with 38.8 percent accuracy on three-point attempts beyond the break. It’s an improvement over the 30.9 percent field goal percentage he had on these shot attempts just last season.

There are only six forwards in the league who have taken as many three-point attempts as Griffin from this zone who also have a better field goal percentage. Unexpected players who have worse accuracy so far this season on these type of shots include Carmelo Anthony, JJ Redick and Lauri Markannen.