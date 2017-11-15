Breaking down players and teams that have pleasantly surprised early in the NBA season

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and RocketsWire.com‘ Sean Highkin break down some early-season surprises. They discussed…

0:40: The ceiling for the Houston Rockets, given the Golden State Warriors’ talent level.

6:05: Players who have been surprisingly productive early in the season, including Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Kuzma, Jonathon Simmons, Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum among others.

31:20: Teams that have pleasantly surprised early in the season, including the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics (considering everything they’ve had to deal with).

48:30: Should we start worrying about the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder?