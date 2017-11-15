Karl-Anthony Towns never tried marijuana, thinks ban should be lifted

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently interviewed about whether marijuana should be a banned substance.

Towns, 22, has said that he has never tried marijuana in any form. He also said that after his basketball career, he plans to be a doctor. As such, Towns understands the medicinal benefits of the currently-banned substance (via ESPN):

“I think in the right context it would be beneficial. Obviously, everything in moderation. We don’t have a Tylenol bottle and take six of them. You take what’s directed to help you feel better. We have an amazing drug program for our questions, and we have great backing by the association who does so much research, and they do so much great work with that. Whether it’s not legal, whether it’s legal, they always do a great job of making sure that they give the players every chance to be healthy.”

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft said he believes that marijuana has a “beneficial factor as an athlete, as a person living daily.”

Even though he knows the decision is out of his control, Towns would urge commissioner Adam Silver to follow the advice given to him from former commissioner David Stern, who also believes the substance ban should be lifted.